Carolina Caring seeks volunteers

Carolina Caring is seeking caring, compassionate volunteers to offer support to patients and families. There are a variety of ways to serve, including friendly visits or phone calls with patients, helping caregivers by providing short respite breaks, or creating a life review for patients to preserve their stories and life lessons for their family.

Carolina Caring serves patients in a 12-county region, including Alexander, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, McDowell, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties. The need for volunteers extends throughout its entire service area and offers individuals the opportunity to contribute to the well-being of their community by helping their neighbors one person, one family at a time.

“During my many years as a volunteer at Carolina Caring, I have had so many opportunities to help patients and families,” says hospice volunteer Alice Kimball. “Since I experienced the benefits of Carolina Caring’s nurturing environment firsthand, I understand the value of being there to listen and care for patients and families during what can be a very difficult part of their journey.”