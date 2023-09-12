The Carolina Renaissance Festival is back to celebrate its 30th year with all new entertainments Saturdays and Sundays, from Sept. 30 through Nov. 19.

Nestled to the north of Charlotte, in the realm of Huntersville, the Carolina Renaissance Festival weaves together imagination, fantasy, and history within a 25-acre outdoor village akin to the pages from an enchanted storybook.

With trumpets blaring and cannon blasting, the village gates swing wide open at 9:30 a.m. With so much to see and do, festival organizers encourage arrival at opening to experience a great day out in history.

Within the village, visitors are transported to a European style country fair filled with interactive theater, circus merriments, spirited games and rides, an art and craft market, feasting fit for royalty, ethereal fairies, friendly dragons, mermaids of the deep, majestic falconry presentations, and gallant knights on horseback jousting three times daily in the Queen’s tournament arena.

These are but a glimpse of the abundance of attractions that make the Carolina Renaissance Festival a beloved fall tradition for 30 years. In addition to returning popular festival attractions, new special celebrations include guest performances by three variety acts visiting from around the globe and performing on stage for limited dates.

Guests this season

Her Majesty’s special guests are:

Ned Alleyn’s Comedy Witch Trials! Famed tragedian Ned Alleyn flips the script on the classic witch trial by putting silly men on trial with the audience acting as judge and jury! 4 weekends only: Sept. 30 – Oct. 22.

Tiny Girl! Big Show! You won’t believe your eyes as bubbly, hilarious, pocket sized Stahr Power flips, contorts, and shoots archery with her feet! 2 weekends only: Oct. 28 – Nov. 5.

The Lynx Show! Don’t miss the thrilling death-defying feats of magic and sword swallowing! 2 weekends only: Nov. 11 –19.

The festival is bustling with amazing people working diligently to ensure a good time for all.

Part of the festival experience is meeting and interacting with all the colorful characters, shopping for arts and craft items, or watching as they are made right before your eyes with time-honored demonstrations of weaving, glass blowing, blacksmithing, jewelry, pottery, candle making, and so much more. There is an endless array of food for feasting, and a bevy of beverages including coffee, wine, honey mead, craft beers and ales, and Pepsi drinks.

So, bust out your sense of good cheer, chomp a giant turkey leg, hoist a toast for your favorite knight, leave your cares behind, and time travel to the greatest party since Camelot.

Advance tickets are sold online only with date specific selections available while ticket supplies last at www.carolina.renfestinfo.com.