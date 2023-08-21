MOORESVILLE – The North Carolina Century Farm, Carrigan Farms, begins their fall activities with apple picking on September 5th! Apple Picking at Carrigan Farms is an authentic pick-your-own experience, with tractor-drawn hayrides that visit the orchard and include a half-peck bag of apples. Reservations are required for apple picking and are available for the entire season which is anticipated to last through September 29th. The cost for apple picking is $15 per person. The farm and the food truck are both cash only.

The apple trees in their orchard are on dwarf rootstock, meaning they are short, so no ladders are needed for picking. Carrigan Farms’ apple orchard contains both red delicious and golden delicious apple trees.

On weekends in September, a food truck is available at the farm serving apple cider donuts and apple cider slushies. Videos detailing the apple production process at Carrigan Farms are available on their YouTube channel and links to those videos can be found on their website at carriganfarms.com.

In October, Carrigan Farms hosts pumpkin picking with pumpkins available to pick right off the vine in the pumpkin patch! In October, Scarrigan Farms, haunted trail takes place on select evening nights.

A 5th generation family-owned farm, Carrigan Farms specializes in growing quality fruits and vegetables, educational school tours and field trips, weddings, swim parties, and other special events. Visit carriganfarms.com to book for apple picking now!