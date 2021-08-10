Cash 5 delivers $279,915 jackpot to Mecklenburg County man

RALEIGH — Jerome Lowery of Charlotte tried his luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won a $279,915 jackpot.

Lowery purchased his ticket for the July 30 drawing from Charlotte’s Landing on Josh Birmingham Parkway in Charlotte.

He claimed his prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $198,040 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Thursday’s jackpot is $284,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the N.C. Lottery official mobile app.

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $60.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.