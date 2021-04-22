Cash 5 tickets sold in Mecklenburg County split record-high $2.1 million jackpot

RALEIGH – Monday’s Cash 5 drawing produced two winning tickets for players who purchased their tickets at Mecklenburg County convenience stores.

The two lucky winners split the $2.1 million jackpot, and will each receive a $1.05 million prize.

One winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on University Boulevard in Charlotte.

The second winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on John J Delaney Drive in Charlotte.

Both tickets matched the numbers on all five balls, 3-5-34-40-41. The record-high jackpot marked the first time a Cash 5 jackpot estimate reached over $2 million in the game’s history.

The winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play on the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how $60 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.