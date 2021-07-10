 Skip to main content
CASSI to wrap up at Wright Brothers National Memorial
CASSI

The N.C. Department of Transportation is partnering with the National Park Service to test the first electric, self-driving transit shuttle on national park land. This shuttle is known as the Connected Autonomous Shuttle Supporting Innovation (CASSI).

 NCDOT photo

Visitors at the Wright Brothers National Memorial have one more week to ride a first-of-its-kind electric, self-driving public transit shuttle. The Connected Autonomous Shuttle Supporting Innovation, or CASSI, will wrap up its three-month trial program Friday, July 16. So far, about 700 trips have taken more than 3,000 riders on the CASSI.

This marks the first trial of a self-driving vehicle at a recreational public lands site in the country. Once complete, NCDOT and the National Park Service hope the testing of the shuttle at a national park helps them learn more about how autonomous vehicles can safely and effectively be used.

