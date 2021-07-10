CASSI to wrap up at Wright Brothers National Memorial

From staff reports
Visitors at the Wright Brothers National Memorial have one more week to ride a first-of-its-kind electric, self-driving public transit shuttle. The Connected Autonomous Shuttle Supporting Innovation, or CASSI, will wrap up its three-month trial program Friday, July 16. So far, about 700 trips have taken more than 3,000 riders on the CASSI.
This marks the first trial of a self-driving vehicle at a recreational public lands site in the country. Once complete, NCDOT and the National Park Service hope the testing of the shuttle at a national park helps them learn more about how autonomous vehicles can safely and effectively be used.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.