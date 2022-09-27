Castle & Cooke to sell downtown Kannapolis properties

KANNAPOLIS — Castle and Cooke, the owner of several properties in the City of Kannapolis including the former Cannon Mills, is selling its North and South Carolina properties.

The sale will include about 236 acres in and around Downtown Kannapolis. Insite Properties, a regional development firm located in Charlotte, plans to purchase the properties. The company and its partners plan to invest $500 million in new development for the northern area of downtown Kannapolis. Jay Blanton, founder and managing principal of Insite Properties said that investment could be greater.

“We are excited to join the City of Kannapolis community. Our firm has seen the successful progress the city has made in charting a prosperous future and we look forward to being a partner in the next chapter of the city’s economic development journey. The potential to be a part of this transformative process in one of the state’s top cities is a key reason we want to be in Kannapolis,” Blanton stated. “As we orchestrate the development of all the adjacent campus land, I would expect that the value of investment by us and others in building structures, parks, streets and other improvements will be in excess of $500 million over the next 10 years. And that could be wildly underestimated.”

Insite plans to purchase the properties in two phases. The initial acquisition should be completed by the end of September 2022, and the second should be completed at the end of May 2023.

Castle and Cooke will retain ownership of the two university buildings and one of the Rowan Cabarrus Community College buildings on the campus until 2028 and 2030 respectively. The buildings will then become state owned.

“Castle and Cooke is proud to have established the NC Research Campus in Kannapolis and enabled the life-changing research conducted by eight of North Carolina’s finest institutions of higher education that are resident on the campus. It has truly been a privilege and honor for our company to be part of this community," said Mark Spitzer, president of Castle and Cooke North Carolina and mission support executive for the NC Research Campus. "As our direct involvement with the City of Kannapolis draws to a close, we are pleased to pass the torch to Insite with full confidence that they will be good stewards of the continued growth and development of the campus and the city."

Kannapolis has seen significant economic and development growth in the last few years. The city's plan to revitalize the downtown area sparked the creation of the West Avenue district. The Atrium Health Ballpark has also sparked business Downtown. Castle and Cooke established the NC Research Campus on the site of the former Canon Mills. The city has also seen companies like Amazon, Gordon Food, Linder, Zipline and Prime Beverage move into the area.

According to City Manager Mike Legg, Insite Properties acquisition will open the land to economic opportunities and will help further the revitalization of the downtown area, and he expects the sale will have long-time impacts for the city.

“This is a momentous time in preparing for the continued successes our city has experienced in recent years. As the door closes on the role Castle and Cooke has played in Kannapolis, another door of opportunity is opening. We are looking forward to working with Insite as we have with other partners who are investing in our city to unlock the potential of these properties. This is a once in a lifetime legacy project for Kannapolis,” Legg commented.

Insite’s plans for the properties include:

555 townhome units

300,000 square feet of corporate office buildings

180,000 square feet of medical/research/education buildings

Accelerated buildout and lease-up of existing space in the Core Laboratory Building and Medical Office Building for higher education, research, medical and office purposes

40,000 square feet of commercial/retail with surface parking

133-unit (600 bed) student housing surface parking

400,000 square feet of research/education buildings

520 apartment units and first floor commercial/retail

55 row houses

At the Kannapolis City Council's meeting Monday night, the council conditionally approved a wastewater allocation. The approval is conditioned on Insite actually acquiring the properties in both phases. The wastewater allocation conditionally approves about 57,000 gallons of the 317,372 gallons per day of wastewater capacity for properties Insite anticipates closing on in 2023. Should Insite not acquire those properties, that portion of the wastewater allocation will expire.

The council also approved a loan commitment agreement between the City of Kannapolis and Insite Properties. The loan is for $7.5 million. The loan is permitted through the Municipal Service District Act, which authorizes municipalities to engage in downtown revitalization, even providing financial incentives in the form of loans for economic development purposes.

Legg said the loan is in place to help Insite Properties close the deal. The agreement is for a one-time loan that will have a short borrowing window. The loan will be accessible about 3 years from the commitment date. Once Insite has access, the company will have three months to make its one-time withdrawal. The loan will have higher than market value interest rates.

But Legg said he doesn't expect Insite to ever access the funds.

"It is highly likely these funds never get accessed," he said. "This is just ensuring Insite's ability to get this deal to the finish line. But Insite using the loan likely will never happen."

Councilmember Darrell Jackson also noted his support for the deal during the Kannapolis City Council's meeting Sept. 26.

"I think it is a safe deal. It is a no-brainer for the city, and I think it will be a win-win for the citizens."

Insite also plans to donate several areas and structures to the city for parking. The company will donate a parking lot across from Vida, a parking lot across from Veterans Park and a campus parking deck.

Councilmember Ryan Dayvault said the donated parking areas will aid the downtown area significantly.

"The ability to have public parking is critical to our downtown revitalization," he said.

Mayor Darrell Hinnant said residents of Kannapolis should be on the lookout for development.

"It will not be very long before you see development at these properties," the mayor said.

With the end of the month nearing, Insite and Castle and Cooke may soon announces the first phase of purchasing.