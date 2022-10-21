Catawba College receives anonymous $42 million gift

SALISBURY – Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor. This gift will be placed in their endowment.

“For the second time in the past twelve months, Catawba College has received a transformational gift to our endowment,” said Catawba President David P. Nelson. “Alumni, friends, and donors continue to inspire us by the confidence they place in Catawba. Words are inadequate to express my gratitude and that of the entire Catawba family for this kind of support, which enables us to offer an exceptional education, rich with opportunities for students to explore the world and discover their place in it.”

This gift comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.

Catawba’s endowment per student is one of the highest among private colleges and universities in the South, with the total endowment exceeding $300 million.

Consistently ranked as a top ten Regional College in the South by U.S. News and World Report and recognized as a leader in undergraduate learning and research, Catawba College enrolls over 1,200 undergraduate and graduate students. Financial aid is provided to 100% of on-campus undergraduate students, demonstrating Catawba's commitment to promoting access and social mobility.

“This gift highlights the importance of Catawba College’s extraordinary education and the College’s unwavering commitment to ensuring access for talented students,” said Meg Dees, Vice President of Development. “We are profoundly grateful for this momentous gift.”