CBF field workers share blight of Ukraine people; benefit concert Saturday at McGill

Cooperative Baptist Fellowship (CBF) field workers Mina and Gannady Podgaisky spoke Sunday at McGill Baptist Church about the heart-breaking situation in Ukraine and the efforts to help the people struggling through the war.

The Podgaiskys have worked in Ukraine for 20 years and came back to the United States in December. They were scheduled to go back in March but the war broke out.

Since then the Podgaiskys have been working on getting supplies to people there and working on logistics in helping refugees.

McGill and other church groups worked with the Podgaiskys and the CBF in converting a former communist children’s camp into a foster home center called The Village of Hope. For several years, the Village provided shelter and assistance to children and families in need.

One of the main buildings at the Village was destroyed by Russian bombs. A photo of the main building in rumble was shown Sunday as part of the Podgaiskys’ slide presentation. It included a short video showing 23 people in a basement, where they were sheltering from the periodic rocket attacks and bombing.

Needs are great for the people displaced by the war. Gasoline costs $11.50 a gallon there and it is a great expense to the relief workers who are ferrying in food and supplies. Some is coming in by vans from Poland and surrounding countries.

The Podgaiskys plan to go back when they can. They said there are in continual contact with friends and church leaders there.

A benefit concert Saturday

McGill Baptist, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, is hosting a benefit at the church Saturday. Supper will be available at 6 p.m. and the music begins at 6:30 p.m. Hot dogs, barbecue sandwiches, chips and drinks are on the menu.

David Dechow, a long-time contemporary Christian music leader and musician, will be joining a friend, Joe Pitcic, and McGill music director the Rev. Steve Harrill to perform the concert. They are calling themselves “David, Joe & Steve.”

Dechow moved to North Carolina from Michigan and happened to find his friend Pitcic from Michigan had moved here too. They have been playing music together since then.

“We were moved by the 120th Anniversary (of McGill) celebration and the opportunity to do a benefit that would help the missionaries and field workers serving in Ukraine,” Dechow said

Harrill was on board when Dechow came up with the idea.

“Music is a great way to bring people together and we thought this would be a wonderful way we could try to raise some money and try to help out there, especially since this church has been so involved in missions in Ukraine,” Harrill said.

A moving prayer for Ukraine

Mina Podgaisky wrote a prayer in March when the war broke out. She shared it during the worship service this past Sunday at McGill Baptist Church:

How do we pray during this time of war in Ukraine?

We pray with broken hearts, we pray with tears in our eyes,

We pray with dry mouths and nausea in our stomachs,

We pray with week-long migraines.

Where do we pray? We pray everywhere!

We pray every walking minute

We have never prayed this much

We cannot stop praying,

We cannot forget to pray!

We pray 1,000 popcorn prayers throughout the day

What we pray?

We pray for peace, for the end of the war

We pray for no more deaths

We pray for no more destruction

We pray for 40 million Ukrainians in pain

We pray: Lord hear our prayers!

We pray with others and for others

We pray for us and our children

We even pray for our dog, our car

and even we pray for the house we left behind!

We pray for food, water, medicines

for those in bunkers for over 7 weeks!

We pray for children that no longer respond to sirens

We pray for families that must be separated

We pray for dads, husbands, brothers, and sons,

We pray for those who left and those who cannot leave

We pray for the president of Ukraine

We pray for his cabinet

We pray for the volunteer defenders of Ukraine

We pray for the volunteers getting people out of harm's way

We pray for those bringing humanitarian aid to dangerous places

We pray for volunteers that serve others

We pray for volunteers that serve their country

and we pray for volunteers that are serving God in ministry

We pray for all of our hearts

We pray they will not grow stone hard

We pray the seeds of hate will not flourish

We pray for a renewed, reborn city and country

We pray one day we all can come back from this nightmare

we pray this war will not lead to WWWIII

We specially pray between 10am and 5pm eastern time

We pray while is night in Ukraine

We pray especially when the shelling and bombing occurs

and yes, we do give thanks each morning.

We give thanks when we learn nobody we know died in the night

We give thanks when we read a message: "I am still alive!"

We give thanks for thousands of people praying for Ukraine

We give thanks for those giving

We give thanks for those wanting to go and help

We give thanks for those going to help

We give thanks for the Offering for Global Missions

We give thanks we have been able to live our call in Ukraine

We give thanks Ukraine became our home

We give thanks for the hope of the Resurrection!

Christ in me, the hope of Glory!

Lord, hear our prayers!

Amen!

