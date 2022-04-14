 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Celebrates 80th birthday

Brenda Garrison

Brenda Ann Poplin Garrison of Harrisburg will celebrate her 80th birthday on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Her husband is the late James “Pat” Garrison. Her children are Jarett N. Garrison and Collette Garrison Pendergrass. Garrison D. Pendergrass and Cameron Elizabeth Pendergrass are her grandchildren.

Brenda retired from Tri-Meck Mechanical Inc. which she was owner of with her late husband.

She is a member of Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church and the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls.

Brenda is a patron of Louis’ Grill and supporter of many local establishments. She loves being at her home away from home at Ocean Isle Beach.

She will be honored Saturday with a party hosted by her family.

