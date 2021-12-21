Celebrating Noelle Scott's 21 years of service to the arts

Next Week (Dec. 26 - Jan. 1)

FAM: Fine Art Makers - Tuesday, Dec. 28, 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Love art? Want to learn about the techniques of the masters AND get to create your own work of art? Come and join the FAM where we will explore a different fine artist each month! You may get messy, so please wear appropriate clothing. Recommended for ages 6-15; Free. Meeting Room, 201 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Library System - FAM: Fine Art Makers* (HAR) (activecalendar.com).

Upcoming

Cabarrus Arts Council presents American Spiritual Ensemble - Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022; Kannapolis Performing Arts Center. The American Spiritual Ensemble performs the rich and culturally important music of the great African-American spirituals. Composed of some of the finest performers in the classical music world, ASE consists of over 125 singers hailing from a wide variety of backgrounds, including The Metropolitan Opera soloists, Broadway veterans, as well as some of the most prominent voice professors within the United States. Hear the American Spiritual Ensemble perform in Cabarrus County with a local community choir created especially for this performance. The perfect concert for church congregations, ticketing information, including group rates, will be announced soon. www.americanspiritualensemble.com; Hotel rooms for American Spiritual Ensemble and crew are provided by Hilton Garden Inn.