With someone in the U.S. needing blood or platelets every 2 seconds, according to data from the American Red Cross, hosting a blood drive can be a great way to support people in your neighborhood with immediate, urgent needs.

The Red Cross takes the guesswork out of hosting a successful blood drive, with guidance on everything from what a host must provide to sending reminders to participants. The organization will send phlebotomy facilitators to the event for the actual blood draws, but you can help by keeping records of attendees, managing appointments, setup, and cleanup.