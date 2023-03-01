CHARLOTTE – This March, the American Red Cross is honoring those who make its mission possible during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration – a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation.
“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in North Carolina rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Allison Taylor, Regional CEO, American Red Cross Greater Carolinas. “This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration. You can join in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.”
Participate in Red Cross Month by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood or platelets, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid, CPR and how to use an AED. On March 22, you can also join our annual Red Cross Giving Day campaign by donating at redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Concord:
Monday, March 13 - Sea Life Charlotte-Concord Aquarium, 8111 Concord Mills Blvd., Suite 8461, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Cabarrus VIP at First Presbyterian Church, First Presbyterian Church, 65 North Church St., 2:30 to 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 19 - Christ Concord, 240 Pitts School Road NW, 8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 26 - Calvary Lutheran Church, 950 Bradley St., 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28 - Rocky River Presbyterian Church, 7940 Rocky River Road, 2 to 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis:
Thursday, March 16, - Kannapolis Church of Christ, 2315 Concord Lake Road, 2:30 to 7 p.m.
Midland:
Monday, March 20 - Hartsell Funeral Home Midland, 13575 Broadway Ave. 2:30 to 7 p.m.