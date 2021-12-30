 Skip to main content
Celebrating Shelby Stirewalt's birthday
Celebrating Shelby Stirewalt's birthday

Shelby Stirewalt

Shelby June Stirewalt turned four years old on Tuesday, Dec. 28.

She is the daughter of Eric and Jamie Stirewalt of Concord. She has a big sister, Madison.

Shelby’s grandparents are Kelly Almond of Concord, Garry and Tammy Black of Garden City, SC, and Terry and Wendy Stirewalt of Kannapolis.

Her great-grandparents are Dub Cochran and Phyl Black, both of Concord.

We celebrated her birthday at home with Blue’s Clues. She will be honored with a Paw Patrol party on Saturday, Jan. 15.

