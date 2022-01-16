Celebrating the dreams and life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
Dream Day in the Park
The community celebrated the life, impact and dreams of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with "Dream Day in the Park" Saturday in Kannapolis.
Photographer Marty Price captured these images from Dream Day.
The annual parade and wreath-laying in Concord were cancelled due to the ice and snow from Winter Storm Izzy.