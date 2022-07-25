Centennial Celebration: Ida Mae Long Marks' life well-lived

KANNAPOLIS – A birthday is already a special occasion. Each year can launch a new path along your journey of life. When it is your centennial, it becomes a momentous one. For Ida Mae Long, these past 100 years have seen a lot of twists and turns along the road. The destination changes along the way have created what is still a fantastic voyage.

Befitting her majesty, Ida Mae had a multi-day celebration of her birthday with four generations of friends and family members travelling from across the United States to attend the festivities. Special guests include her younger sister Dorothy “Dot” Curry, brother Charles “Lynn” Collier of High Point and first cousin Almetta “Met” Cunningham from Lancaster who celebrated her 99th birthday in April 2022.

Ida Mae was born on Thursday, July 13, 1922 in Lancaster South Carolina to Robert and Nettie Brace. She and her family (including her older brother Robert Lee Brace, Jr) moved to Kannapolis, when she was around six years old. Except when she was at college in Rock Hill, South Carolina or while working in Buffalo, New York, Ida Mae has been a lifelong resident of Kannapolis.

Before she got a chance to explore the world for fun, Ida Mae travelled to explore for education. A proud 1940 graduate of George Washington Carver High School in Kannapolis, she attended Friendship Jr. College in Rockville, SC, Livingstone College in Salisbury and secretarial school at the Young Women’s Christian Association in Buffalo.

Ida Mae spent many hours on the road travelling distances near and far to visit friends and family—especially if sports were involved. She watched her son George Robert Long play football and run track for Carver High School and matriculate at Friendship, her son Vernon Long play basketball at A. L. Brown High School and Lenoir-Rhyne University. Whether home or away, when worked allowed, she tried not to miss a game her son Jeffery Long played for South Rowan High School. Nor the games his son, Marcus Carpenter, played for Lexington High School.

The impromptu trips extended to her grandchildren as she would often surprise her Tar Heel trio of grandkids Natasha Long, Thomas King and Nigel Long at their dorms at UNC. Though her Chapel Hill excursions may have been more to see the Dean Dome where her “Carolina boys” played basketball for the past four decades.

After graduation, Ida Mae expected to join the Army with two of her friends, but her mother disapproved and didn't allow her to enlist. So instead, she journeyed north to Buffalo to do her part in the war effort.

In 1943, Buffalo ranked ninth of 33 industrial areas in the U.S. Men fighting in World War II and factories shifting to war-time contract fulfillment caused major worker shortages. It definitely wasn't an easy time, but the northern prejudices against African Americans and women were abrogated in order to meet the demand. With only finding domestic jobs in Kannapolis, Ida Mae moved to Buffalo to join this new workforce and stayed with family who had relocated from Lancaster. Though she is still hush about which company, she quickly found employment at what was probably Bell Aircraft Corporation under their military contract.

“I used to call her my own ‘Rosie the Riveter,’” said her grandson Thomas King. “I loved hearing her Buffalo stories when I was younger. She’s an exciting storyteller,” he said. Because everything was so secretive for the women working in those factories his imagination went wild. “Though she never said it, I want to believe she may have had a hand in making ‘the’ bomb,” he added.

After the war ended, Ida Mae returned to Kannapolis to take care of her mother who had gotten sick. And there she started her family with her high school sweetheart, George Long, Sr., who had just returned from the army. They married after rekindling their romance on July 31, 1948.

Ida Mae said that she’ll never give up her love of traveling. It was a goal in the past to visit all 50 states, a desire she still holds deep in her heart. She used her Delta Travel Pass and United Airlines privileges to travel extensively by plane for nearly three decades. She and George Sr. took a dream trip to Hawaii for their 25th wedding anniversary. She has also traveled internationally to the Bahamas and Puerto Rico.

But her favorite mode of travel is the car "ride" especially when she’s the passenger and gets to examine the countryside up close. Many major trips have been taken with her daughter Deborah Long or summer jaunts with her youngest grandson Jarrett McCullough. She’s traversed the continental US twice from Carolina to California, up and down the West Coast, explore all around the Grand Canyon and followed the fall foliage change throughout New England.

Granddaughter Natasha Long said, “Grandma has ridden across the country so many times with Vernon and Deb because she is great company.” Recalling a special trip to Columbia, SC with her brothers Nigel and Neusomba and their families she added: “She told a story for every little town on our drive. I mean who has a story about Cowpens, SC?” Apparently, she also has a song, as her daughter remembers her singing tunes about Louisiana, Mississippi and every stop on their various road trips.

Even though she can’t travel long distances anymore or recall the stories quite as well, as a lifelong travel adventurer, Ida Mae still has a highway full of fantastic tales.

The grand gala for her birthday was held Sunday, July 17, at The Ballantyne Hotel.