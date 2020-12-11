CFEA recognized as nonprofit, gets first grant

The Concord Family Enrichment Association (CFEA) received its 501c3 non-profit status this week and plans to ask the Concord City Council in January for appropriated funds to kick start new projects.

The affordable housing nonprofit gave the city council an update during a Thursday, Dec. 10, council meeting. Concord Housing Executive Director and member of CFEA Angela Graham announced that the nonprofit received its first grant from N.C. Association of Relators Housing Foundation for $2,000 to be used in enhancement workshops for community members.

The city and CFEA are also looking into entering a contract where the city will contract CFEA to handle the rental side of affordable housing, Assistant City Manager Josh Smith said.

He explained that the 1 cent of the tax rate to go toward affordable housing that was secured in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget will help the city can acquire property. That property will either then be sold for, hopefully, a 100 percent return or the property could also be renovated and rented out through CFEA.

The assistant city manager said the plan is for the city to focus on buying and selling and CFEA to focus on rentals.