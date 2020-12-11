CFEA recognized as nonprofit, gets first grant

The Concord Family Enrichment Association (CFEA) received its 501c3 non-profit status this week and plans to ask the Concord City Council in January for appropriated funds to kick start new projects.
The affordable housing nonprofit gave the city council an update during a Thursday, Dec. 10, council meeting. Concord Housing Executive Director and member of CFEA Angela Graham announced that the nonprofit received its first grant from N.C. Association of Relators Housing Foundation for $2,000 to be used in enhancement workshops for community members.
The city and CFEA are also looking into entering a contract where the city will contract CFEA to handle the rental side of affordable housing, Assistant City Manager Josh Smith said.
He explained that the 1 cent of the tax rate to go toward affordable housing that was secured in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget will help the city can acquire property. That property will either then be sold for, hopefully, a 100 percent return or the property could also be renovated and rented out through CFEA.
The assistant city manager said the plan is for the city to focus on buying and selling and CFEA to focus on rentals.
"It eliminates a conflict of interest managing those properties," Smith said. "We have been able to do it with housing staff. It is not the most ideal situation. Getting that out from underneath housing... would be very advantageous to the city and the existence of a nonprofit for that purpose will do nothing but help."
This arrangement was made to give the city less financial burdens, Smith explained.
"Because return on investment will not be there. The non-profit is going to have to leverage those foundation grants, non-governmental grants, donations in order to make that work, in order to financial make those projects work," Smith said.
Those grants or donations will help cover start up, administration, project partnerships and public education costs.
CFEA can also go before the city council to request appropriated funds financial assistance, which is what the nonprofit plans to do in January.
Banking resolution has been approved and the authorized agents have been identified
CFEA will also contract the city to provide tenant enrichment classes and some property management services.
The affordable housing project, in conjunctions with the city and CFEA, has been quite busy in the last six months.
There are currently 10 multi-family and 14 single family units under construction for affordable housing.
The city is also looking at purchasing several other properties in the city center.
The city already owns a 2.02 acre parcel on Lincoln Street. The plan is to build 26 town homes on the property, 70 percent will be sold and 30 percent will be rented out. All townhomes will be street facing with rear parking, and there are plans for a playground behind the homes.
The city also voted to approve the purchase of a home located at 314 Sycamore Avenue SW during Thursday's meeting. The property will be purchased for $12,5000 with City Affordable Housing funds. The property was located during a windshield survey, and was determined to be vacant and deteriorated. The home currently on the property will be demolished and the property will be subdivided into two lots.
CFEA is looking at next steps such as hiring an executive director, opening a bank account and finding insurance coverage.
Council member JC McKenzie, who has worked closely with CFEA, said the executive director position will be crucial to fill.
"It is crucial that we get the correct executive director, whatever the title ends up being, and we have a pretty aggressive timeline," McKenzie said. "That will unload some of our staff's responsibility and will light a fire under the momentum we already have."
Council member Ella Mae Small also gave her thanks to the city and CFEA for their work in creating more affordable housing.
"I am very excited to see the Concord Family Enrichment Associate making so much progress," Small said. She explained that she had driven down to a home under construction on Chester Street and was excited for its progress. "It is going to make a difference in housing in low income areas. And I appreciate that so much."
