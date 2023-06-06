CONCORD - Saniya Comas and Grace Garraghty were named Cobb Global Outreach (CGO) Inc. the winner of the CGO Inc. Scholarship 2023 for one $1,000 each. The award recognizes achievement in class and in the community.

CGO Inc, believes Saniya and Grace showed Integrity, Compassion, and Humility says Bobby Cobb, CEO of CGO Inc. “The time is always right to do what is right.” –MLK.

CGO Inc board members work diligently to select our winners for The Cobb Global Outreach Scholarship. Every document received is reviewed. Each applicant must submit a completed CGO Inc application, a typed essay meeting the minimum word requirement, a GPA of 2.8 or higher, and two letters of recommendation. The essay should explain personal experiences, future career goals, and how the CGO Inc scholarship would better help you for a successful future. Each scholarship recipient must allow CGO Inc to use their name and likeness on the CGO Inc web page and future events. CGO Inc looks for your vision, your creativity, and dedication.

Cobb Global Outreach Inc.’s mission statement is to decrease the wage gap by providing scholarships and education about financial literacy to the youth and young adults of color, particularly middle and high school students. CGO Inc thanked the staff, teachers, and counselors of Cox Mill High School for their hard work.