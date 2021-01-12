CHA adopts changes to COVID case investigation priorities

KANNAPOLIS – Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) is adopting the case investigation prioritization guidance from North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), due to widespread transmission in our community and the surge in local cases.

According to NCDHHS, “during a period of widespread community transmission, existing public health case investigation capacity can be exceeded. When this occurs, efforts should be made to prioritize individuals and populations at highest risk for transmission of COVID-19.”

“We recognize the importance of case investigation and contact tracing, but with such community spread the continued surge in cases, we need to prioritize areas with the most potential to create cluster or outbreak situations” said Tamara Staehler, COVID Response Manager. “This change means our team will prioritize populations that are at most risk for serious complications from COVID-19.”

Case investigation priority population settings are as follows: