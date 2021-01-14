 Skip to main content
CHA adopts NCDHHS COVID-19 vaccine groups
CHA adopts NCDHHS COVID-19 vaccine groups

  • Updated
Cabarrus Health Alliance

HA is actively scheduling appointments for individuals in the new NCDHHS COVID-19 vaccine groups and phases released today.

 Cabarrus Health Alliance

Cabarrus Health Alliance has adopted the new NC DHHS COVID-19 vaccine groups or phases released today.

CHA is actively scheduling appointments for individuals that identify as Group 1 or Group 2. Definitions below.

Group 1: Health care workers & Long-Term Care staff and residents

  • Health care workers with in-person patient contact
  • Long-term care staff and residents—people in skilled nursing facilities, adult care homes and continuing care retirement communities

Group 2: Older adults

  • Anyone 65 years or older, regardless of health status or living situation

Individuals can schedule an appointment at www.cabarrushealth.org/vaccineclinics.

