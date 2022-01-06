CHA adopts updated CDC COVID-19 isolation and quarantine Guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released shortened COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance Dec. 27. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) have adopted the updated guidance and continue to urge individuals to wear masks while in public, regardless of vaccination status, and receive their booster dose.
According to the CDC, the change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARSCoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness.
“While these updates are intended to ensure people can continue with their daily lives, if we do not have the public’s support and commitment to wear masks and stay home while sick, we will continue to see more sick individuals, leading to children home from school and employees out of work,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA Public Health Director.
The new recommended time for isolation due to COVID-19 infection, regardless of vaccination status, went down from 10 days to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of strict mask wearing when around others.
For those exposed to COVID-19, the quarantine period has also been adjusted.
- Individuals who have received their booster dose or completed the primary vaccine series within the last six months (within last two months for J&J vaccine) do not have to quarantine at home, unless symptoms develop, but should wear a mask around others for 10 days, and test on day five if possible.
- Individuals who are unvaccinated or more than six months out from their second dose within the primary series (more than two months after J&J vaccine) and not boosted, are recommended to quarantine for five days, unless symptoms develop, followed by mask use for an additional five days.
“The Omicron variant has caused rapid spread, straining many resources, including testing access in our community,” said Coyle. “The updated guidance for isolation and quarantine makes time testing even more vital to preventing the spread. Our team is working quickly to identify and mobilize additional testing resources.”
CHA reminds the public that the emergency department is not an appropriate location to seek testing. Misuse of the emergency department, limits critical care access for those in extreme medical need. For local and regional testing locations visit cabarrushealth.org/COVID19testing or ncdhhs.gov/gettested.
If someone tests positive for COVID-19 (Isolate):
- Everyone, regardless of vaccination status.
- Stay home for 5 days.
- If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you can leave your house.
- Continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days. If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.
If has been exposed to COVID-19 (Quarantine):
- If you have been boosted OR Completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last 6 months OR Completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last 2 months
- Wear a mask around others for 10 days.
- Test on day 5, if possible.
- If you develop symptoms get a test and stay home.
- If you completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over 6 months ago and are not boosted OR completed the primary series of J&J over 2 months ago and are not boosted OR are unvaccinated
- Stay home for 5 days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.
- If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
- Test on day 5 if possible.
- If you develop symptoms get a test and stay home
To ensure masks are as protective as possible, NCDHHS recommends that you:
- Make sure your mask fits snugly against your face and covers your nose and mouth. To help with a snug fit, you can use a mask with a metal strip along the top of the mask.
- Use two or more layers for your face covering. You can do this by wearing a cloth face covering with two or more layers or by wearing one disposable mask (sometimes referred to as a surgical mask) underneath a cloth mask.
- Do not wear two disposable masks.
- Make sure you can see and breathe easily.
To prevent getting or spreading COVID-19:
- Get the vaccine and booster dose. Vaccination continues to be the most effective protection against COVID-19.
- Wear a face covering, when indoors or in places where social distancing is not possible.
- Wash your hands.
- Cover your cough or sneeze.
- Avoid close contact with individuals who are or maybe sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Get tested if you are a close contact and are experiencing symptoms.
- Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth.
- Clear and disinfect commonly touched spaces.