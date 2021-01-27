CHA alerts public to fake COVID-19 emails, explains new vaccine groups

Usually CHA receives its allotment on Tuesdays, but the healthcare alliance did not receive a shipment Jan. 26. To prevent having more vaccine appointments than actual vaccines, CHA has not opened up more first dose clinics for next week, Beam said. But no appointments will be cancelled.

"People with first dose appointments will not need to cancel those appointments," Beam said. "This is why CHA hasn't opened new first dose appointments. We need to know that we have enough vaccines so that we are not cancelling appointments."

Beam said that people who are waiting on their second dose shouldn't worry. They will receive it. The county has separate vaccine supply for first and second doses.

"The state advises against dipping into second dose allotments because you have received those second doses because the first doses have been allocated," Beam explained.

Trying to use second dose vaccine supply to supplement first doses could prevent people from receiving their second dose.

But the federal government did announce Tuesday that all states will receive 16 percent more vaccine shipments over the next three weeks, which will help increase the number of vaccines available.