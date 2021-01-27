CHA alerts public to fake COVID-19 emails, explains new vaccine groups

With the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out well underway, the Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) explained the restructured vaccine groups and gave a heads up on fake vaccine emails sent out to Cabarrus County residents.
Since the latter part of December 2002, CHA has held vaccine clinics. During that time, the state's vaccine groups have restructured more than once. Chief Community Health Officer Marcella Beam sat down with the Independent Tribune to go over the changes.
The new groups
While the original vaccine Phases were subdivided into multi-level groups, the state has simplified the structure to include five groups:
- Group 1- Health care workers & Long-Term Care staff and residents
- Group 2- Older adults
- Group 3- Frontline essential workers
- Group 4- Adults at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness
- Group 5- Everyone who wants a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination
These groupings are more simple than the previous phases. Beam was also quick to note that this restructuring isn't specific to the county, it's state-wide.
"The NC Department of Health and Human Services takes direction from the CDC on how to structure groups," Beam said. "Based on availability, the state moves through phases."
The current groups receiving vaccines are groups one and two: health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, and older adults.
Both of these groups have expanded, Beam said.
"Initially Group One was healthcare workers that were working with COVID-positive patients or those individuals dealing with decedents of COVID-19,' beam said. "But it is all healthcare workers now."
Group Two also expanded. While it was originally limited to those 75 years and older, the group has been opened up to those 65 years and older.
Those expansions means that people who were in one group or phase previously may now be in a completely different group. To be sure which group someone is in, Beam suggested using the Find My Vaccine website, which is a NCDHHS website that uses a survey to identify a person's group.
Misinformation and fake emails
Over this past weekend, CHA was made aware of fake emails that were sent to Cabarrus County residents with anti-vaccine misinformation.
A resident of Harrisburg and a child care facility alerted CHA to the emails. The email, which was made to look like it came from CHA, was from cabarrushealthalliancenc@yahoo.com. Beam was clear to state that this is a fake email account. The email's subject line read: "COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist Sign-Up *NEW UPDATE*".
The body of the email contained a Facebook link to a video that contained false information about vaccines.
Beam was clear that while the COVID-19 vaccine was developed quickly, it is safe.
"It is based on many years of work, many years of research and information, and while the steps were done quickly, nothing was skipped over," she said.
She also addressed community concerns about how the vaccine works.
"It is a messenger RNA vaccine. It tells your body how to fight the virus. The vaccine doesn't do anything with your DNA," Beam said.
She encouraged residents to seek out answers to vaccine questions but asked them to use reputable sources like the CDC, NCDHHS and the CHA websites.
Vaccine supply
The county and other healthcare systems continue to hold vaccine clinics. But the vaccine supply is currently limited. Last Friday, Jan. 22, the state informed CHA that the healthcare alliance would not receive its weekly allotment of vaccines.
Usually CHA receives its allotment on Tuesdays, but the healthcare alliance did not receive a shipment Jan. 26. To prevent having more vaccine appointments than actual vaccines, CHA has not opened up more first dose clinics for next week, Beam said. But no appointments will be cancelled.
"People with first dose appointments will not need to cancel those appointments," Beam said. "This is why CHA hasn't opened new first dose appointments. We need to know that we have enough vaccines so that we are not cancelling appointments."
Beam said that people who are waiting on their second dose shouldn't worry. They will receive it. The county has separate vaccine supply for first and second doses.
"The state advises against dipping into second dose allotments because you have received those second doses because the first doses have been allocated," Beam explained.
Trying to use second dose vaccine supply to supplement first doses could prevent people from receiving their second dose.
But the federal government did announce Tuesday that all states will receive 16 percent more vaccine shipments over the next three weeks, which will help increase the number of vaccines available.
The state's COVID-19 numbers have stabilized in the pest few weeks, but the state does have cases of the more infectious UK variant of COVID-19, the B 1.1.7. variant. As people wait for their vaccine, they should still be vigilant.
"People need to continue practicing their 3 W's that's the biggest thing," Beam said. "If they aren't, they should really reconsider that. We have very limited knowledge of the B1.1.7. We are hearing that it is significantly more infections, so wearing a mask, social distancing, doing as much virtually as they can, that will be a benefit to everyone."