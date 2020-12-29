CHA begins Phase 1a COVID-19 vaccine clinics

KANNAPOLIS – Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), the public health authority of Cabarrus County, has started administering COVID-19 vaccines. Dozens of Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel and CHA staff have been vaccinated in anticipation of several large-scale vaccination clinics this week. Cabarrus County EMS will provide support to CHA by assisting with administration of the vaccine.
Cabarrus Health Alliance has received 2,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine and anticipates receiving 1,900 of the Pfizer vaccine this week.
“This is the moment we have been waiting for since the pandemic started,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle. “The fact that a vaccine is now available, gives our staff, the medical community and many of our residents hope.”
According to NC DHHS, the goal of Phase 1a is to protect health care workers who care for patients with COVID-19, those working on the vaccination rollout, and North Carolinians who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.
Health care workers at high risk for exposure to COVID-19 or Phase 1a individuals are defined as those:
- caring for patients with COVID-19
- working directly in areas where patients with COVID-19 are cared for, including staff responsible for cleaning, providing food service, and maintenance in those areas
- performing procedures on patients with COVID-19 that put them at risk, such as intubation, bronchoscopy, suctioning, invasive dental procedures, invasive specimen collection, and CPR
- handling people for who have died from COVID-19
Individuals are encouraged to contact CHA’s Health Information staff at healthinfo@cabarrushealth.org or (704) 920-1213 for screening and vaccine clinic information if their job places them at greater risk of exposure, they meet the Phase 1a criteria, and they are not part of another vaccine program through their workplace.
NC DHHS has developed an online dashboard that is actively tracking demographic information on people who are vaccinated by county of residence. It should be noted that there is a 72-hour lag in data reported to the state. https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/vaccinations
As the state allows vaccine providers to move from phase to phase, CHA will update the community via press releases, website updates, and information on social media.
For information related to the COVID-19 Vaccines please visit our website at www.cabarrushealth.org/605/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information.