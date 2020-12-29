CHA begins Phase 1a COVID-19 vaccine clinics

KANNAPOLIS – Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), the public health authority of Cabarrus County, has started administering COVID-19 vaccines. Dozens of Cabarrus County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel and CHA staff have been vaccinated in anticipation of several large-scale vaccination clinics this week. Cabarrus County EMS will provide support to CHA by assisting with administration of the vaccine.

Cabarrus Health Alliance has received 2,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine and anticipates receiving 1,900 of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

“This is the moment we have been waiting for since the pandemic started,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle. “The fact that a vaccine is now available, gives our staff, the medical community and many of our residents hope.”

According to NC DHHS, the goal of Phase 1a is to protect health care workers who care for patients with COVID-19, those working on the vaccination rollout, and North Carolinians who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19.

Health care workers at high risk for exposure to COVID-19 or Phase 1a individuals are defined as those: