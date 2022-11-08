CHA Board of Health announces departure of public health director

KANNAPOLIS –The Cabarrus Health Alliance Board of Health announced today that CHA Public Health Director Dr. Bonnie Coyle will be leaving CHA to assume the position of medical director with Mecklenburg County Health Department.

Hired as CHA’s health director in April 2020, Coyle spent much of her first year leading the county’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been a true honor to serve as Cabarrus County’s Public Health Director,” said Coyle. “The opportunity to work alongside a talented and dedicated team of individuals who care so much about improving the health outcomes of the citizens they serve has been an inspiring and humbling experience.”

Prior to joining CHA, Coyle served as the chair of the Department of Community Health and Preventive Medicine at St. Luke’s University Health Network in Pennsylvania.

“We are very appreciative of the work that Dr. Coyle spearheaded in her time at CHA,” said Dr. Lara Pons, CHA Board of Health Chair. “Her vision for the future of CHA and public health, with a focus on equity and social determinants of health, will assure improved health outcomes for our citizens in the years to come.”

Coyle will remain in her current position until early December. CHA’s Board of Health will meet next week to discuss the agency’s leadership transition plans.