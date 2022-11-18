CHA Board of Health appoints Erin Shoe as health director

KANNAPOLIS – The Cabarrus Health Alliance Board of Health appointed Erin Shoe, MPH as health director during a special meeting Thursday night.

The board called a special meeting to discuss personnel matters after the announcement last week that current Health Director Dr. Bonnie Coyle would be leaving to assume the position of Medical Director with Mecklenburg County Health Department.

Shoe, a Cabarrus County native, has provided 18-years of service to Cabarrus County, specifically Cabarrus Health Alliance. In her time with the organization, she has contributed to a number of achievements that have improved health outcomes for patients, clients and the community-at-large.

“Erin demonstrates true public health leadership and real passion for those that live, work, play and pray in Cabarrus County,” said Dr. Lara Pons, CHA Board of Health Chair. “The board is extremely excited for this next phase of leadership.”

Shoe’s career began at CHA in 2004, when she assisted with the community-wide response following the closing of the Pillowtex Corporation. She then transitioned to overseeing Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement funds, focusing on tobacco prevention among youth in Cabarrus County. Leveraging her work with teens, in 2009 Shoe helped pilot CHA’s innovative teen pregnancy prevention program—a program that has been successful in decreasing teen pregnancy rates in Cabarrus County.

In 2011, she was promoted to oversee CHA’s Women, Infants, and Children program, which focuses on the nutrition and food access needs of pregnant women and children zero to five years old. Several years later, Shoe was promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer, where she oversaw agency operations, including 240 staff and a $26 million budget.

“I am humbled to be entrusted with this role.” said Shoe. “I have called Cabarrus County home for over 40 years. My husband and I intentionally chose to return to Cabarrus County after college to give back to the community we love so much. I’m excited to continue my work alongside such dedicated staff. We have the best public health team in North Carolina, in my opinion.”

CHA has a staff of nearly 300 employees spanning multiple departments and programs, including dental and clinical services, behavioral health, environmental health, school health and general administration. Shoe will succeed Coyle beginning Friday, Dec. 2.