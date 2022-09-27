CHA dentist receives GlaxoSmithKline Child Health, Individual Recognition Award

KANNAPOLIS – The GlaxoSmithKline Child Health Recognition Awards Program recognizes public health workers and programs that improve the health status of children.

At this month’s, North Carolina Public Health Association’s Fall Educational Conference, Cabarrus Health Alliance dentist, Dr. Eleanor (Elly) Steel was honored with the Individual Recognition Award.

The Individual Recognition Award is given to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to improving children’s health services through a single effort. Dr. Steel was nominated by fellow North Carolina dentist, Dr. Natasha Mofrad.

“It is an honor to be recognized by my peers who know that oral health is an important part of health in general,” said Dr. Steel. “I’m always shocked to be singled out when I know that all the accomplishments are a team effort.”

The program honors North Carolina public health professionals and departments for innovative, creative and successful approaches to improving the lives of our younger generations.

“The award really shows that CHA’s Dental Clinic is dedicated to improving children’s oral health in our community with innovative strategies,” said Dr Steel. “Our staff is continually trying new ideas that are supported by research to improve not just one patient’s mouth, but their entire family and community.”

CHA’s Dental Clinic provides preventative and restorative care to both children and adults, as well as emergency appointments daily. The clinic also operates a Community Dental Program which visits all schools within Cabarrus County and Kannapolis City Schools at least one time per year, seeing patients with signed parent consent.