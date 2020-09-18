CHA investigates COVID-19 cases linked to Old Armor Beer Company

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANNAPOLIS – Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), Cabarrus County’s public health authority, is investigating eight (8) COVID-19 cases linked to Old Armor Beer Company located in downtown Kannapolis.

Health officials are recommending that anyone who visited the Old Armor Beer Company over the last two weeks monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and consider getting a COVID-19 test. Symptoms may include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you exhibit any of these symptoms, which may develop up to 14 days after exposure, you should self-isolate and contact your primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the CHA Health Information Line at 704-920-1213. Information regarding COVID-19 testing sites and resources is available at www.cabarrushealth.org/communitytesting.

“The complicated thing about COVID-19 is that people may have no idea they are positive for days before any symptoms appear. With eight confirmed cases within a 14-day window that all identified attending the brewery, public health officials have the responsibility to make the community aware,” shared Dr. Bonnie Coyle, Cabarrus County Public Health Director.

Old Armor Beer Company reports that they are following appropriate safety procedures related to restaurant capacity, cleaning and disinfecting, requiring staff and patrons to wear masks, and table spacing to ensure social distancing. Additionally, the brewery reports that it performed a deep cleaning and that all staff members were encouraged to get tested, to monitor their symptoms, and to comply with CDC guidelines. The brewery stated that it considers the health and safety of its patrons to be of the upmost importance.