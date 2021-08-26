CHA issues mask advisory following 200 percent increase in COVID cases

The statement read:

"A new CDC study shows unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who have had their vaccine. This truly underscores the importance of vaccination.

"Hospitals and health systems don't have a choice when it comes to admitting patients who are suffering with COVID and need our care, and we don't turn any sick patients away. In North Carolina, we are seeing a 1,000% increase in COVID patients. In South Carolina, there has been an increase of 1,700% and 1,200% in Georgia."

The spokesperson also stated that hospital staff as been stretched thin throughout the pandemic and with this surge, it is even thinner.

The spokesperson's statement continued:

"The more COVID patients we have, the more stretched these valuable resources become, the more risk they face to their personal health and the more risk to everyone in the community as the pandemic continues. This also means our care team and beds are being taken from those that have other real health concerns, like heart attacks and strokes, while we deal with the increase in COVID patients."