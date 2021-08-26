CHA issues mask advisory following 200 percent increase in COVID cases

The Cabarrus Health Alliance issued a Public Health Advisory Thursday, Aug. 26, asking all residents and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks indoors or in crowded outdoor areas.
Cabarrus Health Alliance issues Public Health Advisory asking residents to wear masks or face coverings Thursday.
CHA Public Health Director Dr. Bonnie S. Coyle spoke Thursday afternoon to explain exactly what the advisory was requesting. She said the advisory is pleading with Cabarrus County residents and visitors to wear a mask the county experienced a 200% increase in new COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, averaging about 800 new cases a week.
"This is an ask and a plea," Coyle said. "We are asking people to voluntarily think about vaccination and putting a mask back on. We wanted to raise awareness for individuals. We had a reprieve this summer. It really looked like we were getting on the other side of this pandemic, getting things under control. Some people may think that is still where we are."
But Coyle was clear that the county is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, which according to the CDC is about three times more contagious than previous variants.
Cabarrus County Public Health Director Bonnie Coyle warned that the new surge in COVID-19 cases may put more strain on the healthcare system as the Delta variant makes its way through the county.
The delta variant is also infecting the younger population. Coyle stated that so far this week, the county has seen more than 800 new COVID-19 cases, of those cases about 20% of them are from the 0 to 17 age group.
"Delta variant is surging," Coyle said. "The vast majority of COVID in our community right now is the delta variant. The problem with that is it is very contagious as much as three times more contagious than the original COVID variants, so we are seeing sicker people going to the hospital, younger people going to the hospital and we want to reverse that trend."
If the current trend continues, Coyle said the county could be looking at over 1,000 new cases a week.
The three markers CHA has watched from the beginning of the pandemic are the number of cases per 100,000, the percent positive for testing and the hospital numbers.
Coyle said the cases per 100,000 shot up drastically since the beginning of August and the percent positive went from about 2.4 percent in July to now 14.2 percent. Coyle said anything over 10 percent starts to cause great concern.
As for the hospitals, Coyle said across Atrium Health hospitals beds are filled with COVID-19 patients. This was confirmed by a statement from Atrium Health.
An Atrium Health spokesperson told the Independent Tribune that the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant has dramatically increased hospitalizations making fewer beds, including ICU beds, available.
The statement read:
"A new CDC study shows unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID than those who have had their vaccine. This truly underscores the importance of vaccination.
"Hospitals and health systems don't have a choice when it comes to admitting patients who are suffering with COVID and need our care, and we don't turn any sick patients away. In North Carolina, we are seeing a 1,000% increase in COVID patients. In South Carolina, there has been an increase of 1,700% and 1,200% in Georgia."
The spokesperson also stated that hospital staff as been stretched thin throughout the pandemic and with this surge, it is even thinner.
The spokesperson's statement continued:
"The more COVID patients we have, the more stretched these valuable resources become, the more risk they face to their personal health and the more risk to everyone in the community as the pandemic continues. This also means our care team and beds are being taken from those that have other real health concerns, like heart attacks and strokes, while we deal with the increase in COVID patients."
Right now 94% of patients on ventilators across Atrium Health are unvaccinated. Of the 153 patients on ventilators, 144 are unvaccinated and only nine are vaccinated. This falls in line with other data from Atrium that has stated that COVID-19 admissions are about 95% unvaccinated. Of the smaller vaccinated group, those patients are said to be immunocompromised.
And to help lessen the strain on emergency departments, the Atrium spokesperson suggested patients seek appropriate care that matches their condition.
"Care for minor illnesses or injuries can be provided via a virtual visit, a visit to their primary care physician or an urgent care center," the spokesperson said. "This will allow emergency departments to focus care on those facing life-threatening medical conditions."
At CHA headquarters Thursday, Coyle warned that the county could see COVID-19 numbers that surpass those from the peak following the holidays in 2020.
"All three of those statistics which we have been monitoring since the entire pandemic are putting us at a very high transmission state right now, and we thought it was very important to bring that to the public's attention and to ask them to take extra mediation strategies to protect themselves," Coyle said.
Coyle also stated that CHA is speaking with local officials to discuss next steps for possibilities of mask mandates should numbers continue to increase at this rate, but she said she remains hopeful that the county will be able to self-mediate.
Right now she suggested that the best ways to slow the surge are vaccines, social distancing, good hand hygiene and masks.