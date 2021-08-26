CHA issues mask public health advisory

The Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) is issuing a Public Health Advisory to all residents and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks indoors (and not in your own home) or in crowded outdoor areas where social distancing is not possible.

The Delta variant is more than two times as transmissible as the original strains of COVID-19 and is causing large, rapid increases in infections. Cabarrus County has experienced a 200% increase of new COVID-19 cases in the last 2 weeks, and is averaging 800 news cases per week. The percent of positivity has spiked drastically from 2.4% to 14.2% in two months.

“Our community and our health care system cannot sustain the rapid rise in cases,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA Public Health Director. “Vaccines are still the best protection against COVID-19, but masks also play a part in controlling the spread, along with washing our hands, social distancing and proper cleaning of public spaces. But to truly see case counts and hospitalizations decrease, we need the support of our community and partners to individually or institutionally implement these masking recommendations.”