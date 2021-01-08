CHA opens online appointments for COVID-19 vaccines

Please bring all required documents with you, visit www.cabarrushealth.org/covidvax to review required materials

Anyone who received an appointment at the Wednesday, January 6 clinic has been added to the appointment system, but should still bring their appointment card and arrive at their scheduled appointment time.

If individuals arrive more than 30 minutes prior to their appointment, they will be asked to return closer to their appointment time. Any person without an appointment will be turned away and asked to make an appointment.

COVID-19 Vaccine Phases

As the state allows vaccine providers to move from phase to phase, CHA will update the community via press releases, website updates, and information on social media. For information related to COVID-19 vaccines please visit our website at www.cabarrushealth.org/COVIDvax.

To access a description of each phase and additional state guidance, visit yourspotyourshot.nc.gov.

Under a vaccine provider agreement with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS), CHA is not allowed to turn away out-of-county residents.