CHA opens online appointments for COVID-19 vaccines

Kannapolis, N.C. – Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA), the public health authority of Cabarrus County, hosted its first COVID-19 drive-thru clinic on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, for individuals in Phase 1b – Group 1. Nearly 1,100 individuals were vaccinated in an extended clinic and those at the back of the line were offered appointments to return on Sunday to avoid any additional wait.
Clinic Highlights
· 1,091 individuals vaccinated
· Expanded staffing from 12 to 20 nurses administering the vaccine to meet demand
· Clinic operated three additional hours to serve those in line
Online COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment System
CHA will be moving to an online appointment system for future COVID-19 vaccine clinics. All future clinics will be by appointment only.
Online appointments for the January 10, 2021 and January 12, 2021 clinics will open at 11a.m. on January 8, 2021.
Select your appointment date and then click the ‘Schedule Appointment’ link in the table
Complete one appointment form per patient
Write down your appointment information: date, time
Please bring all required documents with you, visit www.cabarrushealth.org/covidvax to review required materials
Anyone who received an appointment at the Wednesday, January 6 clinic has been added to the appointment system, but should still bring their appointment card and arrive at their scheduled appointment time.
If individuals arrive more than 30 minutes prior to their appointment, they will be asked to return closer to their appointment time. Any person without an appointment will be turned away and asked to make an appointment.
COVID-19 Vaccine Phases
As the state allows vaccine providers to move from phase to phase, CHA will update the community via press releases, website updates, and information on social media. For information related to COVID-19 vaccines please visit our website at www.cabarrushealth.org/COVIDvax.
To access a description of each phase and additional state guidance, visit yourspotyourshot.nc.gov.
Under a vaccine provider agreement with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS), CHA is not allowed to turn away out-of-county residents.