CHA proclaims racism as a public health crisis

KANNAPOLIS – The Cabarrus County Public Health Authority Board of Commissioners signed a proclamation last week declaring racism a public health crisis.
The governing body of the Cabarrus Health Alliance Thursday, September 24, joined a growing number of U.S. cities, counties and public health departments in the declaration.
In CHA's 2020-2025 Strategic Plan, one of its leadership's four priorities is: “Develop Internal and External Practices, Programs, and Policies that Achieve Equity."
With recent events including the deaths of Black Americans by police officers, CHA reached out to organizations in the community to get guidance on how the alliance should move forward, Chief Community Health Officer Marcella Beam said.
“Following the murder of George Floyd, CHA reached out to Racial Equity Cabarrus and asked them to facilitate listening sessions among our staff. These sessions provided a platform for staff to share their experiences of racism and inequity," she said. "Prior to the development of the proclamation we reached out to El Puente Hispano and the NAACP. We wanted to let them know about the proclamation and that we would need them to help inform and guide our efforts as we moved forward.”
CHA also stated that there is a negative health divide between races in Cabarrus County creating disparities. Data shows people of color are more likely to die before are 75 and black residents are more likely to die from heart disease and diabetes, than white residents, the press release stated. The health alliance wants to have a deeper understanding of that data, Beam stated in an email.
"One of our agency goals is to get better data that can show health inequities and access disparities, which will allow us to identify the most appropriate interventions,” Beam wrote.
Currently, CDC data shows those identified as Hispanic or Latino comprise 29.1% of all COVID-19 cases in the country, while only making up 18.5% of the population. Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA public health director, said this highlights the country's health divide.
“Due to discriminatory policies and practices, not everyone has a fair and just chance, to live their healthiest life,” she said. “COVID-19 has increased the health divide in our community. As an organization we could no longer take small steps toward change. We had to take a stand and address racism and health equity as a top priority.”
The Cabarrus Health Alliance said in a press release that it committed to internal and external strategies with the proclamation, including:
• Conduct an assessment of internal policies and procedures to ensure racial equity is a core element of the public health system in Cabarrus County;
• Advocate for relevant policies that improve health of communities of color and support local, state and regional/national initiatives that advance efforts to dismantle systematic racism;
• Work to build alliance and partnerships with other organizations that are confronting racism and encourage other local, state, regional/national sectors to recognize racism as a public health crisis;
• Encourage community partners and stakeholders in the education, employment, housing criminal justice and safety areas to recognize racism as a public health crisis and to implement portions or all of this declaration;
• Promote community engagement, actively engaging citizens on issues of racism and equity, and providing tools to engage actively and authentically with communities of color and other marginalized groups.
