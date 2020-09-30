CHA proclaims racism as a public health crisis

KANNAPOLIS – The Cabarrus County Public Health Authority Board of Commissioners signed a proclamation last week declaring racism a public health crisis.

The governing body of the Cabarrus Health Alliance Thursday, September 24, joined a growing number of U.S. cities, counties and public health departments in the declaration.

In CHA's 2020-2025 Strategic Plan, one of its leadership's four priorities is: “Develop Internal and External Practices, Programs, and Policies that Achieve Equity."

With recent events including the deaths of Black Americans by police officers, CHA reached out to organizations in the community to get guidance on how the alliance should move forward, Chief Community Health Officer Marcella Beam said.

“Following the murder of George Floyd, CHA reached out to Racial Equity Cabarrus and asked them to facilitate listening sessions among our staff. These sessions provided a platform for staff to share their experiences of racism and inequity," she said. "Prior to the development of the proclamation we reached out to El Puente Hispano and the NAACP. We wanted to let them know about the proclamation and that we would need them to help inform and guide our efforts as we moved forward.”