CHA requests additional funding from County for COVID-19 related costs

To continue to vaccinate the community and these staff members though they will need additional funding.

“As we look at the known funding sources that are coming in we would be coming up short by the end of June in terms of being able to maintain this consistent vaccination schedule to reach the most County residents that we can potentially reach,” she said.

Coyle approached County Manager Mike Downs to see if there was additional funding remaining from the original CARES Act funds which were distributed to states in 2020.

CHA then requested that if the County does have CARES Act funds remaining to receive $250,000 to get them through the end of June on vaccinations.

“I will take the opportunity at this time to say that I have heard nothing but positive comments about the clinics that the Health Alliance (is) conducting for the vaccinations at the Arena and elsewhere,” Board Chair Steve Morris said. “Folks in the community that I have spoken to have sincerely been appreciative and complimentary of the way that it has been handled.”

Nearly half of all workers at the vaccination clinics have volunteered to help CHA. Several doctors have taken time to help out during the events as well at no cost.