CHA requests additional funding from County for COVID-19 related costs

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners heard a request from the Cabarrus Health Alliance for additional funding to cover COVID-19-related costs through June 2021 at Monday’s Work Session.
Commissioners did not vote on whether to approve the request Monday.
Dr. Bonnie Coyle, Public Health Director of CHA, submitted the request along with Chief Operating Officer Erin Shoe. Coyle addressed the Board of Commissioners.
“When we sat down and started looking at the costs of holding our clinics…when we calculated all of our expenses of doing the drive-thru clinics and the other sites, to maintain two to three clinics per week indefinitely we need on average about…$235,000 a month,” Dr. Coyle said.
She continued: “We’ve found ways of getting (it done) a little bit where we would need about $185,000 per month to continue that.”
The Cabarrus Health Alliance has been actively distributing vaccines to the community for the last two or three months with more than 20,000 people receiving their first dose in that time.
Most recently frontline workers in the school district — teachers, bus drivers, nutritional workers, etc. — have been allowed to begin getting their vaccines as part of Group 3.
CHA has been holding mass vaccination clinics at the Cabarrus Arena where more than 1,000 school workers were estimated to have received their immunizations this weekend. It has also been going out to long-term care facilities and nursing homes to administer vaccines where needed.
To continue to vaccinate the community and these staff members though they will need additional funding.
“As we look at the known funding sources that are coming in we would be coming up short by the end of June in terms of being able to maintain this consistent vaccination schedule to reach the most County residents that we can potentially reach,” she said.
Coyle approached County Manager Mike Downs to see if there was additional funding remaining from the original CARES Act funds which were distributed to states in 2020.
CHA then requested that if the County does have CARES Act funds remaining to receive $250,000 to get them through the end of June on vaccinations.
“I will take the opportunity at this time to say that I have heard nothing but positive comments about the clinics that the Health Alliance (is) conducting for the vaccinations at the Arena and elsewhere,” Board Chair Steve Morris said. “Folks in the community that I have spoken to have sincerely been appreciative and complimentary of the way that it has been handled.”
Nearly half of all workers at the vaccination clinics have volunteered to help CHA. Several doctors have taken time to help out during the events as well at no cost.
There remains a need for funding though and it appears there is a good amount left from the CARES Act funds to get it done.
“There are funds available for this,” County Manager Mike Downs said. “As you know you allotted an amount for our nonprofits and we reached out to them on the first round and they are working through those funds there, there was some money left over…so we can pull some of that money that has not been assigned to anyone yet to finish this out.”
Deputy County Manager Rodney Harris said they have about $1 million in CARES Act funding that has been converted to County money leaving them still with around $750,000 for needs that pop up between now and June if the Board of Commissioners approves CHA’s request.
The Board of Commissioners will meet again March 14 for its monthly meeting.