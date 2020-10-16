CHA WIC Department and staff member receive awards

KANNAPOLIS –Cabarrus Health Alliance’s (CHA) Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Department and Sonja Bohannon-Thacker, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, both received awards earlier this month for their impact on clients and contributions made to their respective fields of work.

“It’s extremely exciting for our staff and departments to be recognized for the work they do to improve the lives of the individuals we serve,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, CHA Health Director. “

CHA’s WIC Department was honored on Oct. 7, with the GlaxoSmithKline Local Health Department Recognition Award. The award acknowledges local health departments that have developed an innovative program which has produced measurable, sustainable outcomes. The award recognizes the department’s implementation of an online appointment scheduling tool for WIC participants.

On Oct. 8, Bohannon-Thacker received the 2020 North Carolina Public Health Association, Outstanding Contributions to Social Work in Public Health Award at the virtual North Carolina Public Health Association Fall Educational Conference. The first Outstanding Contributions to Social Work in Public Health Award was presented 33 years ago, and is awarded to social workers that have made significant efforts to advance the cause of Public Health Social Work in North Carolina.