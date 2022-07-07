Chalk it up in the win column

Kannapolis has announced the winners of the Chalk Art Contest honoring Parks and Recreation Month. Artists displayed their talent last weekend on sidewalks at the North Carolina Research Campus by creating beautiful chalk drawings.
Prizes were awarded in the following categories:
Best Theme Related (Parks & Recreation) Work
• Adult (18 & Up): Melissa Allmon
• Teen (13-17): Alexandria Otis
• Youth (5-12): Mila Allmon
Most Colorful Piece
• Adult (18 & Up): Meredith Teeter
• Teen (13-17): Samantha Griffin
• Youth (5-12): Savannah Griffin
People’s Choice Best in Show
• Teen (13-17): Samantha Griffin
• Youth (5-12): Savannah Griffin
To learn more about Parks and Recreation in Kannapolis, visit www.kannapolisnc.gov.