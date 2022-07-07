 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chalk it up in the win column

  • Updated
Chalk art

Best Theme Related (Teen): Alexandria Otis models Kannapolis City Hall, which can be seen behind the chalk art.

 City of Kannapolis

Kannapolis has announced the winners of the Chalk Art Contest honoring Parks and Recreation Month. Artists displayed their talent last weekend on sidewalks at the North Carolina Research Campus by creating beautiful chalk drawings.

Prizes were awarded in the following categories:

Chalk art

Best Theme Related (18 & Up): Melissa Allmon

Best Theme Related (Parks & Recreation) Work

• Adult (18 & Up): Melissa Allmon

• Teen (13-17): Alexandria Otis

• Youth (5-12): Mila Allmon

Most Colorful Piece

• Adult (18 & Up): Meredith Teeter

• Teen (13-17): Samantha Griffin

• Youth (5-12): Savannah Griffin

People’s Choice Best in Show

• Teen (13-17): Samantha Griffin

• Youth (5-12): Savannah Griffin

To learn more about Parks and Recreation in Kannapolis, visit www.kannapolisnc.gov.

Chalk art

Best Theme Related (Youth): Mila Allmon
Chalk art

Most Colorful Piece (18 & Up): Meredith Teeter
Chalk art

Most Colorful Piece and People's Choice (Teen): Samantha Griffin
Chalk art

Most Colorful Piece and People's Choice (Youth): Savannah Griffin
