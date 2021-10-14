Changes through the years: Cabarrus Boys & Girls Club hits 75 years

Executive Director Valerie Melton was hired about 25 years ago. Since then, she has watched the priorities of the club and the needs of families change, she told the Independent Tribune.

At that time, the club was still running out of its original Spring Street building. Meton said the space limited the services the club could offer, but it didn’t seem to matter.

“There wasn’t as much of a demand on the afterschool and summer programs then” she said. “We were really focused on our team sports and Camp Spencer.”

Not long after she was hired though, Melton said all that changed along with the culture surrounding kids’ afterschool activities.

“Times became that you didn’t want your kids at home, and more people were looking for a childcare place and we were so affordable,” she explained. “Boys and Girls club of America started focusing on not just getting kids off the street, but providing programs for them to do better academically and learn healthy life skills and build character.”

With that change came growth as more families wanted to enroll their kids in the club. One of the other larger changes came when the club began transporting kids from school. It took the transportation burden away from parents, making the club an option for more families.