Changes to NCDHHS school COVID guidelines, contact tracing not required

Region 4 Health Directors (Alexander, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Rowan, Stanly, and Union) wish to use this opportunity to thank NC DHHS leaders for listening to feedback from epidemiologists and health directors and sharing this update as wide-spread contact tracing has become less effective in our communities during the recent surges in cases from both the Delta and Omicron variants.

Public health staff have long identified struggles in people answering phones, sharing information, and returning calls as barriers that limited contact tracing’s effectiveness at preventing spread.

“Our communities are almost 24 months into this pandemic and our residents understand what resources they have access to in order to keep their families safe. These continue to be vaccines, masking, testing when symptomatic or exposed and staying home when sick,” shared Jennifer McCracken, Catawba County Public Health Director.

“As public health leaders in the local community, we will continue to advocate for policies that support our children and their families. We feel these changes strike a balance that we need at the local level at this time,” continued Stanly County Public Health Director David Jenkins.