 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts second dose mass vaccination event
View Comments
top story

Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts second dose mass vaccination event

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
January Speedway clinic

A line forms around the racing oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway as people await the opportunity to receive their COVID-19 vaccination during the first mass vaccination event at the speedway in January.

 Kevin McCarthy, Atrium Health

Charlotte Motor Speedway will host its second mass vaccination clinic this weekend.

This event is exclusively for the roughly 16,000 community members who received their initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine three weeks ago at the speedway.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While the first dose gets the body’s immune system ready, the second dose is critical to providing full protection from the COVID-19 virus.

These and an earlier mass vaccination event at Bank of America Stadium are part of a unique public-private partnership which includes Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway, which announced a bold plan of distributing 1 million doses of the vaccine by July 4.

In January, Charlotte Motor Speedway became the first major professional sports venue in North Carolina to open its gates for a mass vaccination event benefiting the public and becomes the first to provide the second dose and full inoculation. This will be the third mass vaccination event orchestrated by the partners. Between the initial events at the speedway and Bank of America Stadium, 36,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been provided.

With support from the state of North Carolina and Gov. Roy Cooper, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and local governments, these organizations are working together to administer vaccinations, provide logistics and operations support, and offer venues for an efficient and safe initiative.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Raskin: No First Amendment defense to impeachment

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts