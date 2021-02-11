Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts second mass vaccination event

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2021 – Charlotte Motor Speedway will host its second mass vaccination clinic this weekend.

This event is exclusively for the roughly 16,000 community members who received their initial dose of the COVID-19 vaccine three weeks ago at the speedway.

While the first dose gets the body’s immune system ready, the second dose is critical to providing full protection from the COVID-19 virus.

These and an earlier mass vaccination event at Bank of America Stadium are part of a unique public-private partnership which includes Atrium Health, Honeywell, Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Charlotte Motor Speedway which announced a bold plan of distributing 1 million doses of the vaccine by July 4.

In January, Charlotte Motor Speedway became the first, major professional sports venue in North Carolina to open its gates for a mass vaccination event benefitting the public and becomes the first to provide the second dose and full inoculation. This will be the third mass vaccination event orchestrated by the partners. Between the initial events at the speedway and Bank of America Stadium, 36,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been provided.

With support from the State of North Carolina and Gov. Roy Cooper, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and local governments, these organizations are working together to administer vaccinations, provide logistics and operations support, and offer venues for an efficient and safe initiative.