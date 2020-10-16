Charlotte Motor Speedway, Mars Wrigley to host Track ‘n Treat event

CONCORD – Charlotte Motor Speedway and Mars Wrigley are teaming up for a first-of-its-kind opportunity celebrating Halloween at America’s Home for Racing.

No tricks, all treats as Charlotte Motor Speedway teams up with Mars Wrigley for a family friendly afternoon of ghosts, goblins and goodies at the first-ever drive-thru Track ‘n Treat on Sunday, Oct. 25. The free Track ‘n Treat event will provide ­­guests a safe and socially distanced trick-or-treating experience from the comfort of their own vehicles.

The free event encourages guests to dress up in festive attire.

Guests will have the opportunity to drive around the iconic speedway, stopping along the way to pick up their favorite Mars Wrigley candy, including M&M’S, SNICKERS, TWIX and STARBURST, amongst others. In addition to driving the track, visitors will have the opportunity to stop in the ­­infield for a unique photo opportunity with NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch's No. 18 M&M'S Camry.