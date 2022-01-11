Charlotte woman wins $149,136 Fast Play jackpot

RALEIGH — Tikita Craig of Charlotte tried her luck on a $5 Fast Play ticket and won a $149,136 jackpot.

Craig bought her Fast Play Blackjack ticket Jan. 8 from the Walmart on Callabridge Court in Charlotte.

She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $105,903.

Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won. A $5 ticket, like Blackjack, receives 50% of the jackpot amount. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000.

When playing Play Smart, players can see if they have won and how much instantly. Printed on each ticket is the amount of the jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win instant cash prizes on their Fast Play tickets.

