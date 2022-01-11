 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charlotte woman wins $149,136 Fast Play jackpot
Charlotte woman wins $149,136 Fast Play jackpot

  • Updated
Fast Play_Halftone Gradient_640x480.jpg

RALEIGH — Tikita Craig of Charlotte tried her luck on a $5 Fast Play ticket and won a $149,136 jackpot.

Craig bought her Fast Play Blackjack ticket Jan. 8 from the Walmart on Callabridge Court in Charlotte.

She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $105,903.

Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won. A $5 ticket, like Blackjack, receives 50% of the jackpot amount. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000.

When playing Play Smart, players can see if they have won and how much instantly. Printed on each ticket is the amount of the jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win instant cash prizes on their Fast Play tickets.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $60.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

