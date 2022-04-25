Check out this week’s Discover Fun in Kannapolis events

KANNAPOLIS – It is another great year to Discover Fun in Kannapolis. The City of Kannapolis has announced its lineup of concerts, movies, special events, Cannon Ballers Baseball and of course - fireworks for 2022. All movies and concerts are free to the public and will be held in downtown Kannapolis. Movies and concerts are held at Village Park and Veterans Park.
This week’s events are:
- April 30 – Spring it On 5k to benefit the Kannapolis School System – register at runkannapolis.com or the day of the event 8 a.m. in Downtown Kannapolis )150 Research Campus Drive
- April 30 – Stories Under the Stars: Grey Seal Puppets 7 p.m. at Kannapolis Library
- May 1 – Sunday Music Series: Diane Durrett & Soul Suga 1-3 p.m. at Veterans Park
Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. No pets or smoking please.
Outside alcohol is not permitted. Food and drinks will be available for purchase, or attendees can bring their own. Lawn chairs are permitted.