 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Check your tickets - Mega Millions ticket sold in Cabarrus County wins $1 million prize
View Comments
top story

Check your tickets - Mega Millions ticket sold in Cabarrus County wins $1 million prize

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
MM Logo_Blue_640x480.jpg

RALEIGH – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Concord in Cabarrus County.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Carolina Fast Mart on U.S. 601 in Concord. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 4-10-27-35-58.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in the drawing. Tuesday’s jackpot climbed to $229 million as an annuity prize, or $177.5 million cash.

Mega Millions is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The other games are Powerball, Lucky For Life, and Carolina Cash 5.

Draw games such as Mega Millions make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.

View Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts