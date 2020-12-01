Check your tickets - Mega Millions ticket sold in Cabarrus County wins $1 million prize

RALEIGH – Friday’s Mega Millions drawing produced a $1 million prize for someone who bought a ticket at a convenience store in Concord in Cabarrus County.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Carolina Fast Mart on U.S. 601 in Concord. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 4-10-27-35-58.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot in the drawing. Tuesday’s jackpot climbed to $229 million as an annuity prize, or $177.5 million cash.

Mega Millions is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The other games are Powerball, Lucky For Life, and Carolina Cash 5.

Draw games such as Mega Millions make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.