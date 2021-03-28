Cheers for Cabarrus County

Anytime I want to check the pulse of the local economy and happenings, I call the biggest cheerleader around. Knowing it would be a delicate conversation, given that her industry and passion for tourism and leisure travel were hit hard in the last year, I was almost afraid to ask how things were going in the area. But in spite of a 55% reduction in revenue for the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau and having to reduce her staff and lose many beloved employees, President and CEO Donna Carpenter shared her “cautious optimism” and reported some of the positive elements of the past year, and good news on where we are heading.
In 2020, Concord was named 24th Best Place to live by Money Magazine, not the first time on the list. Kannapolis continues to thrive in growth, from a sleepy mill town into a mega-research destination with major sports and entertainment initiatives. Harrisburg has added many commercial businesses, as well as a Veterans Park. A ribbon-cutting ceremony takes place next week at Harrisburg Park for their official grand reopening that includes an incredible expansion of modern playground equipment, redesigned fields, and an amphitheater.
Progress in the past several months has been slow, but positive, following an extended time when travel came to a halt and the hotel industry shut down. Corporate meetings and Conventions are a large part of economic development on which the pandemic has taken a significant toll. But Great Wolf Lodge is now open and operating at 70% capacity, with safety protocols in place, and other venues such as Embassy Suites Concord Convention Center are beginning to plan events for late 2021 and 2022.
The shift in business trends was dictated by social distance and virtual constraints, and city and county governments worked closely with leaders to provide solutions. Like all areas around the world, we were faced with numerous unforeseen challenges and forced to think creatively and move fast. Donna recognized local leaders such as Mike Downs, County Commissioners, City Council members, local mayors and their teams for collaborating well and caring about the people and their needs as they managed PP&E budgets and implementation of new practices and procedures.
Donna also spoke highly of Charlotte Motor Speedway for their enormous contributions through nimble restructuring to help the local people. Like many of their tracks across the country, they led the charge for service to the community. They provided a unique experience for 2020 High School graduates to be recognized as they crossed the finish line on the NASCAR racetrack. They initiated socially distant movie nights and concerts for our (much needed) entertainment and fed several thousand local families in need. Virtual driver meet-and-greets and employee volunteer efforts raised funds for Speedway Children’s Charity. For the mounting healthcare needs in our area, the Speedway offered Red Cross blood drives and perfected a make-shift system for drive-through Covid testing and vaccinations for the masses. They did so well at organizing these pandemic needs safely and effectively that others around the country are following the systems they put in place. Kudos to Greg Walter, General Manager of the Charlotte Speedway, and my friend (and fellow hockey Mom) Jessica Fickenscher, Chief Experience Officer of Speedway Motorsports, for leading the incredible efforts to resolve some of our biggest humanitarian needs at this uncertain time.
Please visit the CVB’s website VisitCabarrus.com to further explore our local happenings and many resources on where to play, stay and eat. The Cabarrus County Destination Discovery Guide is an incredible resource that gives us an online passport to adventure inside our county lines. Don’t miss the County-wide Cabarrus “Burger Madness” competition, as 12 local restaurants highlight their top selling specialty burgers and ask for your virtual vote before the end of the month.
As we move forward, Donna predicts that outdoor destinations will have record years in terms of tourism and visitation. Parks, mountains and beaches will be more popular than ever and individual leisure activities like hiking, biking, fishing and sports will expand in demand as we rebound from this pandemic. Stop by the Cabarrus County Visitor Center in front of Great Wolf Lodge for the perfect “pit stop” to pick up locally made goods and souvenirs and say hello to your local cheerleaders. We will get through this together, Cabarrus County, with the help of our dedicated leaders like Donna Carpenter that keep working to help us adjust and thrive in this new normal.
Tracy Himes, In Honor of People Everywhere (In H.O.P.E.) is an author, speaker and storyteller and operates TracyHimes.com and WarandPennies.com.