Cheers for Cabarrus County

The shift in business trends was dictated by social distance and virtual constraints, and city and county governments worked closely with leaders to provide solutions. Like all areas around the world, we were faced with numerous unforeseen challenges and forced to think creatively and move fast. Donna recognized local leaders such as Mike Downs, County Commissioners, City Council members, local mayors and their teams for collaborating well and caring about the people and their needs as they managed PP&E budgets and implementation of new practices and procedures.

Donna also spoke highly of Charlotte Motor Speedway for their enormous contributions through nimble restructuring to help the local people. Like many of their tracks across the country, they led the charge for service to the community. They provided a unique experience for 2020 High School graduates to be recognized as they crossed the finish line on the NASCAR racetrack. They initiated socially distant movie nights and concerts for our (much needed) entertainment and fed several thousand local families in need. Virtual driver meet-and-greets and employee volunteer efforts raised funds for Speedway Children’s Charity. For the mounting healthcare needs in our area, the Speedway offered Red Cross blood drives and perfected a make-shift system for drive-through Covid testing and vaccinations for the masses. They did so well at organizing these pandemic needs safely and effectively that others around the country are following the systems they put in place. Kudos to Greg Walter, General Manager of the Charlotte Speedway, and my friend (and fellow hockey Mom) Jessica Fickenscher, Chief Experience Officer of Speedway Motorsports, for leading the incredible efforts to resolve some of our biggest humanitarian needs at this uncertain time.