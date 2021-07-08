Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas to Retire from WBTV in December

“It was a war zone,” Thomas said of the damage Hugo left behind. “It really hit me when I left the station and saw armed National Guard soldiers directing traffic in the intersections. This area was paralyzed! Some people didn’t get power back for over three weeks!”

For years, Thomas has been lobbying for an upgrade to North Carolina’s weather radar network, which will finally come to fruition later this year. “Eric has been working tirelessly to implement additional radar to areas of our market where there have been long-standing gaps in coverage,” said Dempsey. “One of Eric’s lasting legacies to WBTV and the Charlotte market will be the addition of this much-needed technology in late fall of 2021, which will help keep WBTV viewers alerted to severe weather outbreaks in these areas.”

Thomas has been recognized with multiple regional Emmy Awards and the “Certified Most Accurate” seal from WeatheRate for each of the past seven years. Though perhaps his most cherished award came in 2020, when he was awarded the Dee Lackey Legacy Award in recognition of his efforts surrounding “Forever Family” to raise awareness for the great need for adoption in the Charlotte area. Thomas helped create the weekly segment in 2017 after sharing his own personal adoption story.

Thomas and his wife, Vickie, have three children and are expecting their first grandchild later this year. “We salute his commitment to our viewers,” Dempsey added, “and wish he and his family the very best in this next phase of their lives.”