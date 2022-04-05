Childcare development center sees major progress in first six months

The Lockhart Child Development Center has seen some major growth in its first six months of operation

The child development center opened its doors Sept. 27, 2021 with five staff members and 21 infants and toddlers enrolled. Now there are 15 staff members and 66 children, and 25 of the children are the children of county employees. Cabarrus County Early Childhood Education Coordinator Carla Brown said the center is already helping to address the accessibility and affordability issues for childcare in the county.

At the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners meeting April 4, Brown said that there are childcare deserts in the county where there are no or a limited number of licensed childcare centers in the area.

And even when a family is able to locate a center, they have to wade through long waiting lists. But even then, the cost for childcare can be limiting. For some families, Brown said, it can take up 21% to 26% of a household's income.

The center helped increase the number of slots for childcare in the county, specifically for infants to three-year-olds. There were also 40 slots reserved for county employees' children. It also addressed affordability by the county paying 50% of the cost for tuition for those families.

When the Early Childhood Task Force Advisory Board proposed the idea for a public-private partnership to address childcare issues, its main concerns were accessibility, affordability and the education of childcare providers.

The center works as a lab site for the Rowan-Cabarrus Community College (RCCC). There are currently three early childhood development students and one occupational therapy students learning in the field at the center. They rotate in by their semesters.

The center's director Waynett Taylor works at RCCC and helps coordinate the student program with the center. In addition to students receiving hands-on experience, they are also able to observe other centers in the area.

The center also provides speech, occupational, physical, emotional, and behavioral therapies at the center through partnerships. Brown said it is important to have these therapies occur in a child's learning environment, and it also provides students another learning opportunity.

Board Chair Steve Morris said he viewed the educational component of the center as one of its long-lasting and most important pieces.

"One of the advantages I hope that we will enjoy from this child development center is the fact that we will be supporting other child development centers in the community by helping to provide a pipeline of qualified employees for others as well," he said. "I think it is important for the public to understand that we are not doing this to compete with other centers but to support other childcare centers."

Since its opening, the center has seen some of its students graduate.

The center has also received a scholarship from Infant-Toddler Trauma-Informed Care (ITTI Care) Project leverages, which is a project through The Center for Child and Family Policy at Duke University. The project uses the existing early childhood education workforce support system to expand trauma-informed knowledge and practice in communities. The center's grant will help with coaching, consultation and training for staff.

The center has also official earned its five stars and will be working toward national accreditation.

During the board's work session, Brown also read the Week of the Young Child proclamation which for April 10-16.