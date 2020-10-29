Children in need of a family to love - can you help?

While all adoption-related issues are important, the particular focus during the month of November is the adoption of children living in foster care. In North Carolina, more than 12,000 children are part of the foster care system, and more than 500 youths age out of foster care each year without finding a permanent adoptive family.

These children are in need of a family to love, nurture and protect them. They come from a variety of backgrounds. Some have special needs, some are part of a sibling group, and many are older children or teenagers.

Often the public is unaware of these children and the realities of adoption. National Adoption Awareness Month provides organizations, including Children’s Home Society of NC, with a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness.

Doris and Shemroy Johnson are experienced parents of two adult children. They felt they had been blessed with their daughters and that their home and hearts were big enough to offer a set of children a safe and nurturing forever home. They had both come from large, close-knit families, so they embarked on a journey to make a difference in the lives of a group of siblings.