China Grove Family Medicine ribbon cutting
  • Updated
Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers, Inc. will be holding a ribbon cutting event Thursday, Aug. 12, from 9-10 a.m. to celebrate the grand reopening of their China Grove Family Medicine, 307 E. Thom St., China Grove. Tours of the clinic and refreshments will follow.

Participating in the ribbon cutting will be Charles Seaford, Mayor of China Grove; Robert Freeman, Chairman of CRCHC; Don Holloman, CEO of CRCHC; and Lydia Adams, MD, CMO of CRCHC

Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers, Inc. (CRCHC) is a community-based nonprofit organization founded in 2003 and dedicated to positively impacting the health of the community.

CRCHC serves more than 12,000 patients annually by providing quality medical, dental, and behavioral health services, without regard for a patient's ability to pay, and serves as a community resource for eliminating health disparities.

