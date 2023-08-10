The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary invites you to participate in a Christmas Stocking Workshop for the Angel Tree program on Tuesday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m.

The workshop will be held in the lower level of the Salvation Army main office at 216 Patterson Avenue SE, Concord.

The group will be "stuffing" donated and purchased items into stockings by appropriate age group. This is a great opportunity for existing and prospective members, or individuals interested in making a contribution of time to a good cause, to meet and interact while accomplishing a worthwhile goal.

The Angel Tree program helps to ensure that children and seniors in the community are not forgotten at Christmas due to circumstances beyond their control. Please note that donations of stocking stuffers for all age groups are always appreciated.