Church events and happenings
If your church or religious organization has a special event or service that you would like to promote, send information to jstamey@independenttribune.com. This includes sermon topics and food sales as well. The Faith pages appear in the Friday print edition. The deadline is 10 a.m. Wednesday for Friday’s edition.

 Submitted

Live Nativity scene in Midway

A live Nativity scene sponsored by First Baptist Church Kannapolis will be  held Saturday, Dec. 4, from 5-8 p.m. The event will be held at the Midway Soccer Field, 1614 Martin Circle, Kannapolis, behind 5/3 Bank.

Christmas Boston butts sale

New Gilead Reformed Church, 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord, is having a Boston butts for Christmas sale. Cost is $35 each and a quart of slaw is $5. Must preorder and pay at the church on Dec. 4 from 1-3 p.m. Pickup will be Dec. 23 from 2-4 p.m.

‘Christmas in The City’

“Christmas In The City” is a stunning variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story and creative arts to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas.

The experience includes an outdoor living Nativity drama, parade and indoor performance at He’s Alive Church, 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.

This year’s show is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4 and Dec. 10-11 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at https://hesalivechurch.ticketleap.com/citc2021/.

