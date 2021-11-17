 Skip to main content
Church events and happenings
Church events and happenings

  • Updated
Religious events

If your church or religious organization has a special event or service that you would like to promote, send information to jstamey@independenttribune.com. This includes sermon topics and food sales as well. The Faith pages appear in the Friday print edition. The deadline is 10 a.m. Wednesday for Friday’s edition.

Appreciation service for Pastor Jones

An Appreciation Service will be held for Rev. John E. Jones on Sunday, Nov. 21, at United Baptist Church, 3001 Clermont Ave., Kannapolis.

The church will honor and appreciate Rev. and Mrs. Jones at our 11 a.m. service. Evangelist Cathye Marlin, First Lady of Fairview Heights Baptist Church in Salisbury, will be the speaker of the hour.

Coldwater hanging of the greens

Coldwater Baptist Church, 1045 Union Street South, Concord will hold its annual Hanging of the Greens service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.

This is a special time for families to come together to sing carols and decorate the sanctuary for Christmas while remembering the true meaning of the Advent season. The public is invited and encouraged to bring family with them. The Rev. Wade Abercrombie is the interim pastor.

Christmas Boston butts sale

New Gilead Reformed Church, 2400 Old Salisbury Road, Concord, is having a Boston Butts for Christmas sale. Cost is $35 each; quart slaw $5. Must preorder and pay at church on Dec. 4 from 1- 3 p.m. Pick up will be on Dec. 23 from 2- 4 p.m.

‘Christmas in The City’

Christmas In The City is a stunning variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story, and various forms of Creative Arts in order to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas.

The experience includes an outdoor living nativity drama, parade, and indoor performance at He's Alive Church, 1310 N Cannon Blvd, Kannapolis.

This year's show is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4 and 10-11 at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5 and 12 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at: https://hesalivechurch.ticketleap.com/citc2021/.

