Church events and happenings
Church events

Church events and happenings

Religious events

If your church or religious organization has a special event or service that you would like to promote, send information to jstamey@independenttribune.com. This includes sermon topics and food sales as well. The Faith pages appear in the Friday print edition. The deadline is 10 a.m. Wednesday for Friday’s edition.

 Submitted

Missionaries visiting North Kannapolis

Missionaries Brian and Becky Harrell will be pulpit guests at North Kannapolis Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 10:45 a.m. The Harrells are missionaries with the International Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention and serve in Mozambique, Africa.

At 5:30 p.m., the adult choir of North Kannapolis Baptist Church will present "Out of Darkness … LIGHT" under the direction of Patrick Hunter, minister of music at the church.

The church is at 312 Locust St., Kannapolis. Call 704-933-2125 for more information.

‘Christmas in The City’

“Christmas In The City” is a stunning variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story and creative arts to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas.

The experience includes an outdoor living Nativity drama, parade and indoor performance at He’s Alive Church, 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.

This year’s show continues Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10-11, at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday,  Dec. 12, at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at https://hesalivechurch.ticketleap.com/citc2021/.

